Thursday, June 24 2021, the special event with the master of prayer Maran HaGaon HaTzaddik R’ Shimon Galai shlit”a at Beis Hashunamis.

Yeshuos at the Beis Hashunamis, what is the source of this segulah?

The prophet Elisha blessed the Shunamis woman: ‘At this time…you will be holding a son’…This prophecy was absorbed into the walls of shunam and remained there for thousands of years. Don’t miss the special prayer of Maran HaGaon HaTzaddik R’ Shimon Galai shlit”a at Beis Hashunamis on Thursday, June 24 2021 and be blessed with zera shel kayama– children.

June 24 2021, .י”ד תמוז תשפ”א Maran HaGaon HaTzaddik R’ Shimon Galai is travelling at the behest and under the guidance of Maran Sar HaTorah HaGaon R’ Chaim Kanievsky shlit”a to plead on behalf of and to bring salvation for those awaiting children at the house of the Shunamite woman.

Next to Afula, in the middle of an Arab village called Sulam (Shunam), stands an old, rickety house. There is practically no access to this village, nor to the house; whoever anyway wants to come needs to enter a moshav called Merchavia, where one finds a neglected dirt road. The car bounces up and down over the uneven stones, and proceeds until it reaches a place within: Sulam. In the heart of this village stands this wondrous spot, waiting for us – the house of the Shunamite woman.

It once happened that the prophet Elisha sent Geichazi to this woman to ask her with what she would like to be blessed. And there, on the earth of Shunam, the prophet stood and enacted the miracle- he announced his holy promise and blessed her with a child who would light up the eyes of the Jewish people.

And it was this prophecy that was absorbed into the walls and into the air of Shunam. This prophecy was transmitted throughout all the generations until this very year. This is the prophecy which speaks to each and every woman whose name is mentioned here, for these are the words of the prophet: “At this time …you will be holding a son…”

Also you could merit this marvelous moment, to hold in your arms a Jewish child; to merit to raise him to glorify Hashem‘s Name.

The prophet decrees, and Hashem fulfills. There, in Shunam, the heavens are open beyond their natural boundaries; when there seems there are no more chances, when everyone has already stopped believing- that’s when the miracle occurs. A miracle that overturns reality. The channels that were opened then remain open until today. To request- and to receive. To hope- and to hold. This blessing’s imprint has remained there for thousands of years.

Here, to Shunam, Maran the Steipler zy”a sent hundreds of couples to daven and to experience their salvation.

Here, in Shunam, Maran Sar HaTorah Rabeinu HGR‘ Chaim Kanievsky shlit”a davened nine years ago, in Tammuz תשע׳׳ב –and all the couples who were with him experienced salvation. To Shunam he sent his student, the master of prayer, Maran HaGaon HaTzaddik R’ Shimon Galai shlit”a, before whom the gates of heaven are opened.

Each year he prays and entreats, for hours on end, and reads name after name with the tears pouring downhis face: they should be blessed with zera shel kayama– children. With Hashem‘s help, many such couples have already been blessed. And he will bez”H travel to Shunam this year as well-

on June 24 2021, .י”ד תמוז תשפ”א

Yeshuos at the Beis HaShunamis [the house of the Shunamite woman]- Questions and Answers

The house of the Shunamite woman possesses the segulah of having children- what is the source for this?

Elisha haNovi brought the dead son of the Shunamite woman back to life there. From then on, throughout the generations, the place was established as a source of wondrous yeshuos.

Who originated the tefillah events of our generation?

The Steipler Gaon ztvk”l and his son, ybl”ch, Maran HaGaon R’ Chaim Kanievsky shlit”a, sent and continue to send many who were hoping to be blessed with children to daven at this site, and they were answered, with HaShem’s help.

What should be one’s thoughts and intentions at this event in order to merit a yeshua?

The Meshech Chochma writes that the primary requirement of the segulah is emunah in the tzaddik, in his greatness and righteousness, which is what brought the son of the Shunamite woman back to life; and thus one should act in order to merit a yeshua, with HaShem’s help.

Why was the month of Tammuz chosen for this tefillah event?

It was on the 7th of Tammuz, nine years ago in תשע”ב, that Maran HaGaon R’ Chaim Kanievsky shlit”a himself travelled to Shunam, and initiated Kupat Ha’ir’s tefillos at the Beis haShunamis. He mentioned that it would be “for good purpose”- as indeed happened when all the participants in that tefillah event experienced a yeshua. From then on, the tefillah that Maran HaGaon R’ Chaim Kanievsky shlit”a initiated is repeated every year in Tammuz; afterwards, Kupat Ha’ir representatives continue with 40 days of consecutive tefillah; hopefully yeshuos will bs”d follow…