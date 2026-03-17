IDF Expands Targeted Ground Operation In Lebanon

Forces from Division 36 have joined the expanded, targeted ground operation in southern Lebanon, the IDF announced on Tuesday morning.

In recent days, Division 36 forces began focused ground operations at an additional location in southern Lebanon to expand the forward defensive area against Hezbollah threats, an IDF statement said.

Division 36 forces will work together with Division 91 forces to reduce security threats and create an additional layer of security for residents of northern communities.

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Before the Division 36 forces advanced deeper into Lebanon, the IDF cleared the area with preliminary strikes by artillery and Air Force units.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)