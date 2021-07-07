Telshe Yeshiva is back with Gevurah!

Telshe Yeshiva is privileged to be built upon a foundation of strength and greatness.

Armed with 80 years of illustrious leadership, the rich Mesoras HaYeshiva is the guide of our timeless mission of Harbotzas Torah.

Today, on the sprawling Torah oasis which is Telshe Yeshiva, Talmidim from across the country and beyond bask in the Simchas HaTorah of the highest caliber, absorbing with thirst the lessons from their beloved Rebbeim.

בן שמונים לגבורה. The unbroken chain of eight decades of Telshe Yeshiva’s Torah is ever vibrant and strong. As Telshe Yeshiva enters its 9th decade, we look forward to your continued Torah partnership enabling our continued growth.

This year, we have set the HaGevurah fundraising drive goal at $1,250,000. We appeal to our treasured Telshe alumni and friends to help make this a reality.

Throughout these rich 80 years, the Giborim of Telshe taught and led by example.

The Roshei HaYeshiva and Rebbeim personified Ahavas Torah and Yiras Shamaim.

They instilled this heritage in their Talmidim.

They elevated a country and the world beyond.

This year, we invite our alumni supporters and friends to join us in a historic project under the Lecha Hashem HaG’vurah title.

