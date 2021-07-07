New Born With Rare Necrosis Condition Must Be Saved

My dream has been that my newborn will hold my hand with his tiny fingers. In reality, I need to gather with my hands his fallen fingers…!!!

Hi brothers and sisters, my name is Toby, and Eliezer is my firstborn, newborn son. A two-months child that was born healthy and normal, and I was looking forward for him to experience a regular and joyful childhood and on. However, my world crumbled down upon me, as Eliezer started to show signs of a deadly infection.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

The baby was only one week old, when my mother noticed something frightening. His hand and feet tips suddenly got weird spots, and we found ourselves rushing in to the hospital. We were hoping that it something minor but it turned out to be a monstrous disease that infected his bloodstream, and the doctors were raising their hands in despair.

No, this cannot be happening to me!!! We were shocked and terrified. This is our first child, and he was born in perfect state of health. But unfortunately, everything that has seemed so rosy turned thorned. Our life isn’t as expected, and Eliezer’s life isn’t expected altogether if he doesn’t receive immediate treatments that are both, not covered by any insurance and very, very expensive.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

As the days were passing, Eliezer started losing his toes at first, followed by his fingers. He may be too young to understand the severity of his necrosis condition and body-parts loss, but he can very well feel the excruciating pain accompanied by it. His shrieks tear our hears and ‘tear’ our eyes to no end.

These fingers that were meant to poke and hold on my hands, are instead hand-picked by me and placed in a plastic bag, but my heart isn’t made out of plastic, and it cannot stand by the pain; it’s just too much to handle!

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Dear friends and fellow brethren, I cannot reverse the dire situation nor turn it to the better, BUT THERE ARE NATURAL WAYS THAT THE DISEASE SHOULD NOT DETERIORATE AND WORSEN. His life is at stake and can be saved!

From the depths of a mother’s broken heart, I beg you, please hear my cries, listen to my sighs, save my innocent precious newborn, and may you be zoche to never ever know of this and its likes.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE