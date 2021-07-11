Private Living in the Heart of the Eternal City

Completion of the Concierge Pavilion at Jerusalem Estates

As the summer approaches, we are pleased to bring news of the completion of our gatehouse, where a concierge will regulate entry and provide assistance to our residents and their guests. The concept of gated-community living is a sought-after lifestyle which has attracted a large percentage of our residents. The gatehouse sits at the pedestrian entrance to the complex, an embodiment of the private living experience touted by Jerusalem Estates.

The pavilion was designed to meld seamlessly with the historic aesthetic of the courtyard, as first conceived by the renowned Feigin Architects. The gatehouse’s facade was commissioned from the Lehrer Brothers of Sagdor Steel, a world-class steel contractor whose worldwide portfolio includes the Plaza Hotel in New York, the renowned Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem, the restored Churva Synagogue, and scores of luxury villas across Israel. The metalwork is exquisite, hand-forged of the finest material and perfectly complementing the impressive artistry in the nearby wrought-iron gates.

It is hard to deny the attractiveness of living in the most central location in Yerushalayim, enjoying all that the city has to offer while experiencing private life on an island of pastoral peace and quiet. It is, indeed, a residential masterpiece, the truest manifestation of the slogan that has accompanied the project since inception: Jerusalem Estates, An Historic Private Estate at Schneller.

