The New Seminary Occupational Therapy Program: No Compromises on Education or Values

B”H for more than a decade, The New Seminary has had women’s cohorts graduating from LIU’s school of Occupational Therapy, one of the top ranked programs for Occupational Therapy in the country, providing the community with frum, educated, and professionally trained therapists.

Nine classes have already graduated with a 100% pass rate on the NBCOT, and enjoy singular success. Most students have multiple job offers before graduation; their services are in high demand, and agencies constantly request them.

What has been and continues to be the hallmark of the program?

The Seminary’s consistent goal of the highest standards in education and training coupled with no compromise to the community’s sensitivities and standards.

How is this accomplished?

The University provides its excellence in education and professional training while partnering with the Seminary to understand the religious needs and standards of the Orthodox community.

The OT program is a B.S./M.S. program. Following 1 year of prerequisites, the remainder of the degree takes 3 years, as opposed to the traditional 6 or 7 years.

