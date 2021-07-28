Watch: Inside ArtScroll – Interview with Mrs. Slovie Jungreis-Wolff Upon the Yahrtzeit of Rebbetzin Esther Jungreis a”h

Esther Jungreis was a young Holocaust survivor who became a friend, advisor, confidante, Torah teacher and often even a surrogate mother to thousands: singles and families, prime ministers, presidents and prisoners, and soldiers and spiritual seekers throughout the world. A pioneer in Jewish outreach, she ignited the “pintele Yid” that lies within every Jew. In this uplifting Inside ArtScroll interview, her daughter, Mrs. Slovie Jungreis-Wolff, speaks about the Rebbetzin’s passion for Torah and Jewish continuity that enriched the lives of millions throughout the world, a story captured in The Rebbetzin, the bestselling biography authored by Rabbi Nachman Seltzer. Watch and be inspired as you learn more about the life of one of the twentieth century’s most fascinating, charismatic and spiritually inspiring Jewish personalities. [Purchase the book HERE.]

