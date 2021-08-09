You’ve Got Questions. We’ve Got Answers.

Should I be concerned about my child’s weight? Can the mood swings I’m experiencing be considered postpartum depression? Is getting the COVID-19 vaccine the right choice for my family? When it comes to the health of our families, we all have questions we need answered.

JOWMA, or the Jewish Orthodox Women’s Medical Association, is dedicated to educating people on a variety of topics. With that in mind, Dr. Alisa Minkin—a board-certified pediatrician—hosts JOMWA’s popular podcast, bringing you up-to-date medical discussions!

Tune in as the JOMWA podcast tackles your medical questions, one topic at a time. Topics include women’s health, nutrition, the COVID-19 vaccine, genetic testing, mental health, substance abuse & addiction, autism, parenting and much more!

Join the conversation as JOWMA answers the tough questions. New episodes drop every Thursday.

How to listen:

Dial in: 929-4-GEZUNT

Available on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcasts and YidPod.

Visit JOWMA.org/Podcasts to learn more.