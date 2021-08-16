Are you looking into programming? This course is your path to a Successful Job!

Join The PCS/Agudath Israel Software and Web Development Open House Wednesday, August 18, 7:30!


Train for the #2 best job by US News & World Report 2021, Software developer  


Software & Web Development Course (10th Cohort).


THE PCS/AGUDATH ISRAEL ADVANTAGE 


-8 placement coordinators to help you find a job


-Placement- decades of relationships with 100’s of firms 


-Guaranteed Internships upon course completion


-Hands-on instruction, up-to-date curriculum, stellar instructors to help you succeed 

 

-Lab/ tutors to help you master the material and create a portfolio


-Remote classes and remote tutoring- join from anywhere


-Optional Bachelor’s degree (Yeshiva and Seminary credits accepted)


-Separate classes for men and women


Not sure if this is the right career for you? Aptitude testing is available. 


Open House Wednesday, August 18, 7:30 PM


In-person open house at:

PCS/Professional Career Services

1771 Madison Avenue

Lakewood, NJ 08701


For: virtual open house:

For log in/ call in information email: [email protected] 


For more information, call 732-905-9700 ext. 610 