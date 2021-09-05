Today! 1 PM! Join Us In Bringing In the Geulah!

The world has been rocked by the incomprehensible tragedies of the last few months. Yidden all over the globe have been suffering for the last year and a half, personally and collectively. The pandemic has caused terrible loss of life and livelihood, and taken a toll on our physical, mental, and emotional health.

Now is the time for Yidden of all walks of life to gather together to cry out for the Geulah. As the Nevi’im predicted thousands of years ago, a time will come right before Moshiach’s arrival in which ובקשו את אלוהיהם ואת דוד מלכם. Jews will ask Hashem to reveal His kingship over the entire world, for the restoration of Malchus Beis Dovid, and for the Bais Hamikdash.

JOIN US TODAY at 1 PM for this unprecedented event and do your part in the greatest achievement of all time! The program will include an hour of inspirational messages from our Gedolei Yisroel accompanied by heart-stirring music, followed by a worldwide recitation of Tehilim.

CLICK HERE to join us in bringing in the Geulah!