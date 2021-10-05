History: See Newly Discovered Photo of R’ Shayele of Kerestir zt”l in his Youth

(scroll down to see photo) An historic newly discovered photo attributed to be R’ Shayele of Kerestir zt”l in his youth was recently discovered and is now being made public for the first time. Until now, there has only been a single photo of R’ Shayele that is known. This new photo will surely inspire many and will become a classic in the world of Torah literature.

Newly discovered photo said to be of R’ Shayele of Kerestir zt”l