Rabbi Butrimovitz Pleads “Don’t Let the Englewood Yeshiva Get Washed Away”

The storm is long over… but our long road back is just beginning.

No effort is being spared to rebuild and get back to helping the bochrim return to learning and growing as soon as humanly possible. Our bochrim are losing out every day that we lack a proper structure for them, and it’s imperative that we get back to properly servicing them. But we can’t do it without your help. READ MORE

Click here to help the Yeshiva during this difficult time

Yes, the insurance has Baruch HaShem come through, which is $425,000. But the estimated cost of rebuilding is 1.2 Million. And that is before we calculate the many other related expenses. The rest is up to us.

We can’t do it without you.

Our goal has always been to give every bochur his best chance at success. Now it’s up to you to help us ensure their success.

Together, we can rebuild.

Together, we can recover.

Together, we can come out of this even stronger.

Together, we can get back to what we all believe in so deeply: helping the bochrim succeed.

