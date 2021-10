by Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

It is unfortunate that the debate about vaccines for Covid-19 has caused great disunity in Klal Yisroel. The solution, of course, is to listen to the Gadol HaDor- even if it appears to be against our gut feeling.

Rav Chatzkel Levenstein zt”l writes (Midos p. 130): The yesod of Klal Yisroel is achdus. Please spread this message and this video.

The author can be reached at [email protected]