Rachel Imenu Yahrtzeit is Here: Don’t Wait Until the Last Minute

11 Cheshvan is the yahrtzeit of Rochel Imeinu and a special day of tefillah. Kever Rachel was built as a place for Jews to daven in golus. For those who are davening for children, a shidduch, parnassah, health or any other matter, the zechus of Rochel Imeinu is a zechus for them. Going to the kever is a tremendous merit.

For over 20 years, Mosdos Kever Rachel has been preserving Kever Rachel- by rebuilding Kever Rachel at the end of the Second Intifada, with a round-the-clock Kollel of over 300 avreicheim, and a visitors center with food and drink for visitors from around the world. It is thanks to Mosdos Kever Rachel that the Kever Rachel site continues to thrive with over 150,000 visitors on the Yahrtzeit, every year.

On Mame Rochels yahrtzeit, support Mosdos Kever Rachel and partner with Mame Rachel as she continues to be there for her children.

By supporting Mosdos Kever Rachel, you will have your name individually mentioned by one of the kolllel avreichim that learn year- round in Kever Rachel who will daven for your success or yeshua.

