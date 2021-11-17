Lakewood East Has A Big Announcement!

Bais Medrash Govoha of Eretz Yisroel, known to many as ‘Lakewood East’, is an exceptional Makom Torah.

The Rosh Yeshiva, Rav Yaakov Eliezer Schwartzman Shlita, established this bastion of Torah excellence 40 years ago with a singular goal and mission: To develop true Bnei Torah imbued with Ahavas Hatorah, in the footsteps of his illustrious grandfather, Moreinu Rav Aharon Kotler Zt”l.



In over four decades since its inception, the Yeshiva has had over 3,000 Talmidim walk through its doors. Our Beis Medresh is currently FULL. We need more space!



Lakewood East is growing, BE APART OF IT TODAY!

Our Talmidim have learned the chashivus of Torah, dedicated their lives to Torah Lishmah, and have spread the royalty of Torah life to their own families and communities, far and wide.

The Yeshiva is comprised of 200 Bochurim and Yungeleit.

Each and every Talmid is treated as a treasured individual by the Rosh Yeshiva, Rebbeim and Mashgichim. The Rosh Yeshiva Shlita constantly emphasizes how the Rebbeim are like fathers, the Mashgichim are like mothers, and how he is like the grandfather to each Talmid. This is not just a manner of speech; this is truly how the Yeshiva operates, treating each Talmid as the only Talmid.

The upkeep of the Yeshiva’s day-to-day needs, as well as the Yeshiva’s facilities, require virtually endless fundraising, as tuition only covers a fraction of what is necessary. The Yeshiva currently finds itself in a dire crisis, and a group of dedicated supporters has banded together to launch a campaign to raise $3,000,000 to help the Rosh Yeshiva Shlita finish the building in order to accommodate more bochurim. Currently, they are at max capacity and bursting at the seams.

Supporting them at this crucial time will enable them to invest all their strengths into their mission of transforming today’s average Bochurim into thriving Talmidei Chachamim!



