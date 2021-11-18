Frum Family Faces Eviction

Please Save us

We just received an eviction notice.

If we don’t pay our rent within 10 days we will be thrown onto the street.

We are a family of 8, and one of our children has special needs.

We live in a 48-meter apartment.

Until Corona my husband worked many hours at any job that he was able to find.

In the past year, due to Corona he wasn’t able to find a steady job, and the

expenses of rent and utilities have become unmanageable.

Dear merciful brothers we are בעלי

תשובה and we don’t have anyone who can help us.

Please don’t let us be thrown out to the street.

It says כל המציל…

and here we are talking about 8 people. For sure the merit of helping us will stand

by you.

May Hashem never challenge you with any hard challenges.

