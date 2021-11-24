EMERGENCY! PIDYON SHUVUIM: An

Israeli yeshiva bachur is stuck in jail in France, help bring him home!

Shuki, a 17-year old Yeshiva Bachur from Israel, was convinced to take a package to France in exchange for a large sum of money. He didn’t know there were drugs inside and now he is trapped in a jail in France!

Shuki’s parents are sick (his mother is terminally ill and his father is also sick and takes care of their mother 24/7.) He has no family and no money to help get him out of jail! He only wanted to help his family and now he is fighting for his life, not knowing what’s going to happen to him in France. Leaving him in France is killing not only him, but his sick parents who need their son as their only hope

Askanim and lawyers have begun to work on the case, but the expenses are immense. We need your help! Please, give all you can for this mitzvah of pidyon shuvuim!

