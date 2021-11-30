The revolutionary initiative in Modiin Illit which has become the talk of the Torah world

Only for great talmidei chachomim aged 40 and over: Dozens of great talmidei chachomim in one kollel with increased stipends

The new kollel is only for avreichim from the age of 40 ＾The kollel is a precedential initiative by the Migdal Oz kollel network and will open its doors, b’ezras Hashem, on Zos Chanukah, giving increased scholarships to great talmidei chachomim ＾Rav Yechezkel Etrog: “We are talking about the elite of the Torah world, who can raise many students, and have chosen to spend their time completely devoted to learning Torah”

A kollel for bnei aliyah: The kollel world is well-known to the public as the melting pot for acquiring great knowledge in sugyos in Shas or the Shulchan Aruch, and produces Torah scholars who teach many students, with the avreichim taking up positions in the Torah world as time goes on.

However, the initiative by Rav Yechezkel Etrog, head of the Migdal Oz national network of kollelim is taking an unprecedented step – opening an elite framework only for great avreichim who have chosen to continue diligently learning Torah, to strive ever upwards in the beis midrash to reach the practical halachah.

The new kollel, which is a new addition to the Torah mosdos of Modiin Illit, has gathered dozens of advanced avreichim who were carefully selected from the Migdal Oz and other kollelim. The avreichim, most of whom have already reached the stage of marrying off their children, will receive increased stipends so that they can continue spending their time – day and night – studying the holy Torah.

The opening ceremony for the new kollel together with a siyum on Maseches Chullin was held last Motzai Shabbos in Modiin Illit, with the participation of Maranan V’rabanan Gedolei Yisroel, who sought to strengthen the new kollel. The main speaker was the Rosh Yeshivah of Ateres Yisroel, member of the Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah, Hagaon Hagadol Rav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi shlita. The mara d’asra of Modiin Illit, Hagaon Hagadol Rav Meir Kessler shlita also spoke movingly about the great contribution the kollel network has made to the Torah city.

Also present at the unique event were the head of the kollelim, Harav Hagaon Rav Yechezkel Etrog shlita, head of a kollel in Modiin Illit with around 200 avreichim, Harav Hagaon Rav Zeev Zalts shlita, and Harav Hagaon Rav Yehuda Harel shlita. And rosh kollel of the new kollel for great talmidei chachomim, Dayan Harav Hagaon Rav Shlomo Posen shlita, rav of the Neot Hapisgah neighborhood in Modiin Illit, and Harav Hagaon Rav Avraham Yeshayahu Kempe shlita. Also present to honor the occasion was mayor Reb Yaakov Gutterman shlita who praised the importance of the kollel to the future of the Torah city.

Harav Hagaon Rav Yechezkel Etrog said that this is a kollel which will gather together the greatest forces in the Torah world. “We are beginning with a kollel which will gather together the greatest Torah scholars in the city, a pioneer in the Torah world, talmidei chachomim who have acquired great knowledge of Shas and poskim, and combine to comprise the elite unit of the Torah world, who can raise many students, and have chosen to spend their time completely devoted to learning Torah. The unique kollel will emphasize increased monetary help when marrying off children, so that they can continue to maintain the world with their Torah learning.”