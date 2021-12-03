Oorah Auction 2022 is Here!

You know what you could really use some more of?

If you answered a baby shark, $100,000 cash, or a 2021 Toyota Sienna, then you’re going to want to check out this year’s Oorah Auction.

It’s promising to be better than ever, with over $650,000 in prizes being distributed to people just like you! Some of the fabulous prizes include a sefer torah, tuition for your children, $36,000 cash, and Yom Tov expenses on us.

Looking to get in on all that? Just Gimme 5, of course. This is Oorah we’re talking about, after all, and no ticket ever costs more than five bucks.

Your $5 enables Oorah to send thousands of Jewish children yeshiva each year, set up and maintain thousands of TorahMates partnerships, run shabbasos and Yomim Tovim at TheZone for hundreds of unaffiliated families, and bring over a thousand children to camp each summer for a month of learning, growth, and change.

These Yiddishe neshamos need your help, and all it takes is $5! You can take home 12 tickets to Israel, that new sheitel you’ve been eyeing, or the right to cross some of those expensive items off of your Amazon wish list.

And that’s not all! Enter before January 17, and you could be the lucky winner of $5,000 extra cash! Participants are automatically entered into the raffle with just a $25 donation.

Oorah Auction is an easy way to be a part of Oorah’s vital work. Just call 1.877.7.AUCTION or visit www.oorahauction.org to donate now.

Keep your eyes peeled for this year’s Oorah Auction book, containing some comical surprises. Coming soon to a mailbox near you!