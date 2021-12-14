TTI and Woodmont College Form Unprecedented Strategic Partnership in Higher Education

TTI and Woodmont College have joined forces to benefit the Orthodox Jewish Community and to bridge the gap between traditional values and higher education.

Brooklyn, New York—TTI has partnered with Woodmont College to provide an accelerated and nationally accredited bachelor’s degree program designed to meet the needs of the Orthodox Jewish community. With TTI’s personalized guidance from admissions through graduation, students can study at their own pace in a learning environment endorsed by leading Rabbonim.

With the passage of a new US law equating national accreditation (formerly accorded to distance learning and online programs) with regional accreditation, TTI can confidently provide another solid degree program accepted by colleges across the US for continued graduate study.

In the past, students who graduated with nationally accredited degrees faced periodic issues when applying for graduate study or NJ state teacher certification. Due to the intensive efforts of Agudath Israel’s Rabbi Avi Schnall and other lobbyists, these issues have been resolved.

TTI’s BA in Liberal Arts combines credits earned by proctored exams, competency-based courses through Woodmont college, and transfer credits from seminaries and yeshivas.

The program is geared towards students entering a variety of fields as well as those planning to pursue one of TTI’s graduate programs in special education, applied behavior analysis, social work and more. Additionally, students working towards TTI’s Speech-Language Pathology or Occupational Therapy MA programs can fulfill prerequisite coursework through Woodmont College.

“We’re excited by the educational possibilities that our new partnership with Woodmont College affords us. As a Torah observant institution, Woodmont College mirrors our values and standards,” said Mrs. Raizel Reit, TTI’s founder and director.

For more information and to apply, visit TTI’s website at https://testingandtraining.com or

contact a TTI admissions counselor at 718.376.0974, ext. 0

TTI was founded in 1996 by Mrs. Raizel Reit to provide higher education opportunities to the Orthodox Jewish population. Over the last 25 years, TTI has remained committed to its mission while updating its programs to match the needs of its students and the evolving job market. With its unique testing system, flexible course schedule and expert advisors, students can turn their dreams into profitable and lucrative careers.

Woodmont College’s mission is to make higher education more accessible and affordable to its Orthodox Jewish clientele within a kosher framework. The Woodmont faculty imbues its students with the knowledge and skills necessary to enter the workforce and to start a successful career.