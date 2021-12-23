Thousands of NYPD Officers Out with Omicron Infections

A large and growing number of NYPD officers are out sick with Covid-19 infections, with over 2,700 officers – some 8% percent of the police force – having become infected with the Omicron variant.

The numbers released today represent a stunning 13% jump in officers out with illnesses since Monday, when it stood at 6.9%. The normal sick rate in the NYPD is around 3%.

However, it doesn’t come close to the first wave of Covid-19 in April 2020, when over 22% of uniformed NYPD officers were stricken by the virus.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)