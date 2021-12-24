Join the New Cycle of MISHNAH YOMI Beginning THIS SHABBOS!

Amazing Opportunity! Complete all of Shas, including the 6 Sidrei Mishnah in time for the next Siyum Hashas!

Join Klal Yisrael in learning Mishnah Yomi as the New Cycle Begins this Shabbos- 21 Teves – Dec. 25!

Learning just Two mishnayos a day – a commitment of about ten minutes a day – is an easy way to make a siyum every year, and be part of this global initiative.

Ki Heim Chayeinu, a division of Agudas Yisroel, is leading the charge to bring the vital program of Mishnah Yomi to everyone.

Mishnah Yomi is an accessible, valuable, and eminently attainable goal – perfect for Father-Son learning – why wait?

Ki Heim Chayeinu is sponsoring thousands of copies of pocket-size Maseches Brachos of the Schottenstein Elucidated Mishnah and Ryzman Hebrew Mishnah for those who commit to learn Mishnah Yomi.

For a free Mishnayos and Calendar visit artscroll.com/mishnahyomi or call 718-921-900×1

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity – starting NOW! Join Klal Yisroel and Agudas Yisroel in learning Mishnah Yomi today…and complete all of Mishnah in under six years!