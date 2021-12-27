$50 Million Raise By 100k Donors Funding 300+ Campaigns!

It seems the $50,000,000 Goal was too low. With more than four days remaining to the 2nd Annual Chabad Global Giving Day, the stated goal of raising $50 Million for Chabad Shluchim across the world has already been reached. More than 100,000 donors, from every corner of the world and of every walk of life, have united to fund more than 300 individual campaigns.

And counting.

Four months ago, a group of generous philanthropists partnered with Charidy and the Charidy Foundation to innovate an unprecedented grant structure to incentivize and inspire everyone everywhere to support every Shliach everywhere.

“It’s really amazing to see what can be accomplished with the right partners, the right team, and the right intentions.” – Yehuda Gurwitz, CEO, Charidy Inc.

The results are revelatory, though not a complete surprise: When Jews unite the result is light!

While ONE. MORE LIGHT is a success by any metric, satisfaction is not complete until every Shliach is funded so that every Jew is reached, elevated, ignited and inspired.

We have thus far funded 303 campaigns. With over 600 campaigns joining in the 2nd Annual CGGD, we are only halfway there!

“It’s an honor to partner with the Charidy Foundation and the many donors, volunteers and participants in one of the fastest growing and most impactful fundraising initiatives in the Chabad world. This is only our 2nd year and the success of this campaign is sure to encourage and inspire even more growth next year.” – Eli Nash

The grantmakers proud to fuel and galvanize the Shluchim:

● AB Asset Management LLC

● The Charidy Foundation

● Haysha Deitsch

● Getzy & Alisa Fellig

● Gniwisch Family (Montreal)

● Zack & Sydney Kirstein

● The Meromim Foundation

● Eli & Fraida Nash

● PurePlank

● The Rohr Family.

● David & Eda Schottenstein

● ShopHomeMed.com

The Distribution Board overseeing the $1 Million-plus grant allocation:

● Rabbi Shlomo Bistrizky

● Yisroel Bistrizky

● Rabbi Yehuda Butman

● Getzy Fellig

● Rabbi Elazar Green

● Yehuda Gurwitz.

● Rabbi Bentzi Lipskar

● Rabbi Chaim Lipskar

● Rabbi Levi Mendelson

● Eli Nash

● David Schottenstien

● Rabbi Avi Weinstein

● Rabbi Eli Wolff

Together, in honor of our collective Tzedakah and in honor of our Shluchim on the front lines all over the world, we will surely usher in the ultimate Ohr, an Ohr Chadash, a new light with the coming of the Geulah!

In loving memory of Tzvi and Itta Ainsworth

