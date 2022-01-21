Please Daven for Leah Bas Avigail

Leah Bas Avigail is currently facing a matzav that no one should ever have to endure. She is sick with a serious illness that has taken over her physical and mental wellbeing, the cost of which to cure is not covered by the Ministry of Health.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

The cost of her medication is 10,000 Shekel per month, and the upcoming year is estimated to cost 120,000 Shekel. Her families financial situation has worsened due to her illness since she requires constant care and supervision. Her mother has quit her job to care for her full time, loosing part of the families parnassah.

Leah’s family is begging for help to all who are able to. Rabbi Rafael Brodie of Ramat Beit Shemesh testifies to the integrity of the family, and in the merit of extending a hand, Hashem should bless you with health and parnassah, and have mercy on all Cholay Yisroel.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE