Watch: You Are Doing it Anyways, Do it Right

Registration is now open for Sara Schenirer’s NEW Men’s Social Work Cohort!

Join the Master’s in Social Work program, run through Sara Schenirer in partnership with Wurzweiler School of Social Work and begin classes THIS MAY!

The Social Work program currently offers two tracks for men:

The Accelerated Track: 5 semesters (18 months)

The Rabbanim Track: 7 semesters (24 months)

Applications are being accepted until March 1st, 2022. Program begins in May 2022.



Program Details:

Quality Education

Live-Online

Yeshiva Degree Accepted

Exceptional Student Support

Financial Aid and Grants Available

For more information or to schedule a private consultation, please contact Rabbi Ariel Leon at [email protected] or 718-633-8557 ext. 40.