Hundreds Of Refugees Have Landed In Israel– The Gedolim’s Legendary Response

Right now, something historical is about to occur: Hundreds of refugees of all ages are on an El Al flight and in a few hours, they will be landing in Ben Gurion airport. They have survived one of the deadliest wars we have seen in decades, and they are coming to Eretz Yisroel with nothing but the shirts on their backs. They face the terrifying prospect of starting over– New country, new culture, new language, new people. They are scared, exhausted after being on the run for days, and they are all alone.

But not for long.

The Rachmastrivka Rebbe, Rav Naftoli Nussbaum, Rav Chaim Feinstein, Rav Boruch Mordechai Ezrachi, and Rav Reuven Elbaz are responding to the desperate situation with a passionate mission– To help them survive.

“They have no money for basic living expenses,” wrote the Gedolim in an emotional haskama just released yesterday.

“And they lack everything they need to start to restore their lives. They come to Vaad HaRabbanim, asking for help, and no handful can satisfy their ravenous hunger. So, we call out to acheinu bnei yisroel at this time… to respond to these families that come to us, that our hands should reach them b’siyata d’shmaya. And all the contributors to saving these families should merit to be saved from all harsh decrees and illness, and merit to raise their children to Torah, chuppah, and maasim tovim, with enjoyment & nachas.”

Throughout the golus, Klal Yisroel has depended on one another during times of distress. To help the Ukrainian refugees survive, please donate matanos l’evyonim here.