Update on Wartime Effort by United Hatzalah

United Hatzalah’s Ukraine branch has been operating year-round since 2016 to protect the Jewish community in the cities of Uman, Odessa, and Kyiv. As Russia has started its invasion of Ukraine, we must support our volunteers on the ground, to enable them to help those in need.

Our volunteers in Kyiv, Uman and Odessa have sent their families away but are staying to protect the Jewish community. The medical system in Ukraine is extremely primitive, and every oxygen tank, defibrillator and bandage can, and will, save lives.

We have an emergency delegation of volunteers leaving from Israel to bring medical supplies and communications equipment and to assist with those fleeing the country, our goal is to raise $1 million to support all these critical needs.

Needed Right Now:

Full range of medical equipment and supplies (oxygen tanks, defibrillators, bandages, medications and more)

Bulletproof helmet and vest sets

Communication gear and satellite communication devices

Logistics, accommodation, food, insurance, airfare for our volunteers traveling from Israel

2 Ambulances which will be ordered immediately

President and Founder of United Hatzalah Eli Beer said, “We support the Ukrainian people and the Jewish communities throughout Ukraine and we are praying for their well-being. In response to the urgent need we are sending medical equipment and volunteers from Israel to help those still in Ukraine and those fleeing the country.”

