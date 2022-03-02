Rare Event: Maran Sar Hatorah Rav Chaim Kanievsky Shlit”A Baked Matzos Mitzvos For Supporters Of Yeshivas Ateres Shlomo In A Special Bakery Established In His Study! 

Maran Sar HaTorah Rav Chaim Kanievsky shlit”a, Nasi of Yeshivas Ateres Shlomo, prepared a special gift for the yeshivah supporters: three matzos mitzvah for the leil ha’Seder that he baked in a bakery in his study.

Last year, for the very first time in history, Rabbeinu shlit”a agreed to bake matzos mitzvos within his home for yeshivah supporters. The matzos were baked with all the hiddurim and dikdukim of Rabbeinu’s matzah chaburah. Maran Sar HaTorah shlit”a personally sent these matzos mitzvah to the yeshivah supporters to be used at the Seder table.

This year, the tradition continues, and the yeshivah supporters will once again receive matzos that Maran Sar HaTorah baked within his own home as he gave brachos and davened for cheirus, geulah and yeshuah for these supporters.

The momentous event took place within Rabbeinu’s home, in his study. The yeshiva administration arranged all the logistics necessary to turn his home into a matzah bakery, with Maran Sar HaTorah overseeing their work.

A full-fledged bakery was established, with a “water room” for the mayim shelanu, a flour room, rollers and table and an oven. The bakery bears the sterling kashrus of Shearis Yisroel.

Maran shlit”a commenced the matzah baking by pouring the water into the flour. He then supervised the kneading and all other steps of the dough preparation, rolled out the dough and checked each and every matzah when it came out of the oven.

During the baking process, Maran shlit”a said that the zechus of the matzos mitzvah together with the zechus of Torah should stand by all the yeshivah supporters and generate yeshuos, even yeshuos that are above nature.

At the end of the baking process and after taking challah, Rabbeinu shlit”a gave a brachah to the Yeshivah’s Roshei Yeshivah, rabbanim and thousands of talmidim. He then gave a loving brachah and davened for the yeshiva supporters who will receive the matzos for the leil ha’Seder. He davened that they merit extra shemirah from the leil shimurim, cheirus, geulah and davened for a sha’as rachamim and eis ratzon for all machzikei hatorah. And then went back to learning Torah.