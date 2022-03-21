This Pesach, Dekal Has You Covered

Revolutionary new countertop cover

Do you dread the task of covering your countertops for Pesach? Are you looking for an alternative to dragging your overused, waterlogged, corrugated plastic covers out of storage? Want to avoid struggling with tape guns, foil, or contact paper? Would you like a smooth, clean, even elegant look for your Pesach kitchen?

Welcome to Dekal, your kosher countertop cover of choice.

Dekal is totally original. It is the first countertop cover with KLP certification (BaDaTz Yerushalayim).

CLICK HERE TO ORDER

Imagine the Erev Pesach scene. Your countertops are clean and ready to be covered for Pesach. You simply take the roll of Dekal, cut to size, and spread it on the countertop. Even the kids can manage Dekal’s easy peel and stick process. No tape! No rips! No shlepping last year’s boards (which never really got 100% clean).

And, instead of resembling a spaceship or the arts & crafts shed at camp, your kitchen will look clean, elegant, and ready for a beautiful Yom Tov.

CLICK HERE TO ORDER

Dekal is decorative! Choose from three attractive designs:

White Marble, Black Marble, or Silver.

Dekal is designed for countertops made of a wide variety of materials, including granite, laminate, quartz, marble, soapstone, tile, stainless steel, Corian, and more. Its low tack adhesive makes it easy to apply and to readjust as needed, and will not damage your countertop.

Throughout Yom Tov, Dekal will be easy to wipe clean of spills or spatters. It is water and oil proof and even heat-resistant.

When Pesach is over, simply peel the Dekal away. No scrubbing the covers or storage necessary. No ripping away of tape or foil or super-sticky and messy contact paper. No damage to your counter. (Some countertops may require cleaning to remove slight glue residue.)

“I am so excited about this product,” said Rivky J. from Flatbush. “My family doesn’t have the tools or the expertise to create reusable counter covers, and we wouldn’t have room to store them all year round anyway. Dekal is a great solution.”

CLICK HERE TO ORDER

Travel “Direct” with Dekal

Are you celebrating Pesach away from home? Pack a roll of Dekal for easy coverage of countertops in your rental, Air BnB, or hotel room. Remember, you’re on vacation! Let Dekal enhance your trip with the fast track to kosher for Pesach countertops. In fact, Dekal comes in handy for kosher travelers all year round!

Dekal: easy, functional, kosher, decorative. De-stress with Dekal.

Order your rolls today. Free shipping for orders of three rolls or more!



















