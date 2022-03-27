36 Hours to break the silence! Bonei Olam of Lakewood needs your help!

This week, we at Bonei Olam are running a weeklong campaign to raise much-needed funds to assist childless couples in Lakewood.

Imagine, for a moment, the pain of a childless couple.

Their lives are filled with anticipation. Heartbreak. Dashed dreams.

Silence.

We have made it our mission, with Hashem’s help, to shatter that silence. And we need your assistance.

It is crucial that we be able to help these couples achieve their dearest dream. They are, in essence, outside looking in – at the happy daily routine of other families, at children dressed in matching outfits on Yom Tov, at friends and siblings who have all moved on in life.

Only they remain stagnant, isolated in a world of silence.

LET’S BREAK THAT SILENCE

CLICK HERE TO WATCH A VIDEO OF ONE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL MOMENTS AT BONEI OLAM-

INFORMING A COUPLES OF THEIR GOOD NEWS

TOMMOROW NIGHT- BREAK THE SILENCE EVENT