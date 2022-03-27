“MESSAGE OF CAPITULATION”: Pence Says Biden’s Weakness Emboldening North Korea [VIDEO]

Former VP Mike Pence noted that North Korea’s missile tests subsided during President Trump’s tenure and only resumed once Biden became president, adding that the president’s “message of capitulation” to Iran emboldened North Korea.

North Korea on Thursday successfully tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile since 2017. The test was believed to be Hwasong-17 rocket, which has the ability to hit anywhere in the United States. During the test, it flew some 671 miles, reaching an altitude of 3,728 miles before landing in the Sea of Japan.

“The fact that for the first time in more than four years Kim Jong Un fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that went into space and landed in the Sea of Japan is a great concern,” Pence said in a Fox News interview.

Pence added that the Biden administration “literally begging” Iran to reenter the 2015 nuclear deal sent a message to North Korea that the United States is capitulating to murderous regimes.

“Again, I’ve said many times, you know, peace comes through strength but weakness arouses evil,” Pence said.

North Korea has test-launched 12 missiles this year alone.

