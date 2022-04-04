RSK Campaign Brings Klal Yisroel Together in Assisting Families on the Road to Self Sufficiency

Over the past couple of weeks, the office of RSK in Monsey has been a hub of activity as staff, volunteers and supporters laid the groundwork for a crucial $1,000,000 campaign to benefit the hard working familes and its game-changing efforts. This undertaking culminates today as the ambitious campaign reaches its final hours.

In recent years, RSK has made a name for itself as the premier organization of its kind. In a world where many chesed efforts serve to deal with problems that arise, RSK aims to prevent them from occurring again and provides the tools for recipients to eventually join the ranks of its donors!

Named after the great Reb Shayeleh of Keresteer, the organization’s mission is to assist families facing a short term financial crisis by covering a significant portion of their groceries until they can get back on their feet and guiding them back on the road to self-sufficiency through smart decision-making and healthy budgeting choices.

The results speak for themselves. A growing number of frum families now attest that the organization has directly turned their lives around and created a brighter future for their children. Through support and expert guidance, they have climbed out of the rut and returned to healthy financial standings.

It is indeed those who are familiar with such cases who stood up and volunteered to host campaign pages and encourage their friends and family to be part of this mission. These team leaders have been embraced by the community at large who have seen the organization’s tremendous work and understands the vital necessity of its mission.

With the final hours of the campaign ahead, it is expected that generous individuals will further step up to crown the Out of the Red campaign with success. To join this mission, donations can be submitted HERE.