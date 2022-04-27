Frum Mother of 9 diagnosed with cancer – urgent campaign launched

For the past months, a family in Eretz Yisroel has been battling serious illnesses of two of their children, going in and out of the hospital on a constant basis. Medical bills have been piling up, and because the father has taken an unpaid work leave, he is unable to support the family as he once could. Because of this, the home has been in a state of financial collapse as the medical expenses continue to add on. On top of this, the mother was just diagnosed with cancer and is currently hospitalized.

The Family of 9 now turns to you for help with monthly expenses, including food, unpaid utility bills, medical expenses, and household help. It’s of vital importance that this family receives all they could to restore their dignity and financial stability, which is possible with the help of Jews throughout the world.

Supporting this family is saving a Jewish family in Eretz Yisroel, and in the merit of this, you should enjoy health and nachas from your children and grand children.

