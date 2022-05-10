Begin a new Rewarding Career In Jewish Education

Are you passionate about Jewish identity development? Would you like to inspire children to pave their own Jewish path? Interested in bringing your talents to the classroom, but are not sure where to start or how to find the ideal position?

TalentEducators (TE), a new initiative launched by the Jewish Agency and Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, has worked to fill a shortage in Jewish educators by helping with recruitment efforts and training would-be educators.

TalentEducators will help you find a meaningful career in Jewish education. TalentEducators works with over 400 Jewish institutions in the US, UK and Canada to place top talent in Jewish education.

“During Covid, we saw that people around the world had a moment to reevaluate their lives – and seized on the chance to do something incredibly meaningful and make a difference while entering a new stable career,” TE founder and CEO Rabbi Aharoni Carmel said in a statement. “In the past year and a half, we placed more than 100 Jewish educators throughout the US, UK and Canada in both day schools and the experiential world.”

Akiva Weisinger of Memphis, Tennessee says, “TalentEducators is a really great Jewish education matchmaker organization that got me my job. They’re doing holy work.”

If you get accepted and are hired through TalentEducators, you will:

Receive special training/professional development that is tailored to your needs.

Work with a mentor for a full year to support you in your journey as a Jewish educator.

Be invited to join a cohort of like-minded peers who meet monthly to share best practices in a safe zone of support.

Receive access to relevant workshops, bootcamps, and fellowships

Laetitia Sebbag, an educator in Paramus, NJ, explains that TalentEducators “is a fantastic resource as an educator especially as someone new to the field. The team helped me tremendously in matching me with a school and position that met my needs and goals and provided me with excellent support in the process.” TalentEducators assists you throughout the job search process: connecting you with institutions and positions that fit you, helping you hone your resume and prepare for interviews, negotiating job offers to optimize compensation, and yielding direct access to the educational institution during the process.

Thanks to the incredible generosity and partnership of the State of Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and the Jewish Agency for Israel, there is no cost to you or your employer.

If you are interested in impacting students’ lives forever as a Jewish educator, click here to reach out to TalentEducators today!