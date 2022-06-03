Afilu Echad. Learning with the Shchina?

Just in time for Shavous. EG Productions, Strauss Music & The Chizuk Project Present Baruch Levine – “Afilu Echad”.

As Baruch so eloquently said, how lucky are we to be able to go into this Yom Tov being able to learn with others & spending time with our loved ones.

Wishing everyone (from everyone at EGP & Strauss Music) a Chag Sameach and ah Git Yomtov!

Download this song for free:

https://chizukproject.com/music

youtube link: https://youtu.be/MVOcS3nF-Uc

“Afilu Echad”

Baruch Levine (Chizuk Project)

Composed by Baruch Levine

Arranged by: Avremi G.

Executive Producer: Jeremy B. Strauss (Strauss Music LLC)

Produced, Mixed & Mastered by Eli Gerstner @ EG Studios

…?ומנין לעשרה שמתפללין ששכינה עמהם

…?ומנין לשלשה שיושבין בדין ששכינה עמהם

…?ומנין לשנים שיושבים ועוסקין בתורה ששכינה עמהם

?ומנין שאפילו אחד שיושב ועוסק בתורה ששכינה עמו

.שנאמר (שמות כ, כ)] בכל המקום אשר אזכיר את שמי אבוא אליך וברכתיך]

ברכות · ו – א

Musicians:

Piano & Keyboards: Avremi G.

Synths & Percussion: Eli Gerstner

Drums: Avi Avidani

Guitars: Avi Singolda

Bass: Ramon De Bruyn

Strings: Boris Corchesco & Co.

Trumpets: Dave Smith & Sam Hoyt

Trombones: Mike Fahie & Danny Flam

Saxes, Flute, Clarinet & Oboe: Jack Bashkow

French Horns: Danny Flam

Cover Art: Ari Friedman (JF Designs)