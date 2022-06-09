THE COUNTDOWN TO THE MAAMAD: Excitement Building as Adirei HaTorah Event Approaches

By Avi Shiff

A massive dais seating approximately 500 roshei yeshiva, admorim and rabbonim is being readied for Sunday night’s historic Adirei HaTorah maamad honoring the yungeleit of Beth Medrash Govoha.

The event, to be held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the result of months of planning by a team of dedicated bnei Torah and baalei batim, whose goal is singular: to ensure the greatest kavod haTorah displayed for the Adirei HaTorah, our esteemed yungeleit.

Ziknei roshei yeshiva in Eretz Yisroel, including Rav Boruch Mordechai Ezrachi and Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, hearing about the upcoming event, have expressed strong interest in attending in person. Time will tell whether practical considerations, including their health and logistics, will allow them to do so, but their interest in taking part in this maamad speaks volumes.

As reported earlier, the Chevroner rosh yeshiva, Rav Dovid Cohen, will be flying in from Eretz Yisroel to attend and address the maamad.

A crowd of 20,000+ strong will iy”H be in attendance Sunday evening, with busses bringing attendees from across the tri-state and beyond.

In fact, one donor, who will not be able to make it to the event but wishes to have a cheilek in this unprecedented kavod haTorah, has committed to pay for any and all busses to the event from out-of-town communities, such as Brooklyn, Monsey, Far Rockaway, and elsewhere. For groups of 35 people or more who arrange a bus, full reimbursement will be provided after the event, up to $3,000 per bus. Those who wish to take this nadvan up on his generous offer need only send a list of the people on their bus, accompanied by an invoice and/or receipt, to [email protected] Reimbursement will take place only after the event.

An extremely limited number of tickets to the event remain available, but they are going fast. To reserve a ticket, call 267.762.2633 or visit AdireiHaTorah.com to inquire about ticket availability.

Sunday evening, doors to the arena will open at 6:15 p.m. and the reception will start at 6:30 p.m. The program will get underway at 7:45 p.m.

Join the thousands this Sunday for an unforgettable gathering of kavod haTorah and kevod Shomayim. Be there to show your support of our cherished yungeleit.

The Rabbonim urge everyone to join in person, as this event will not be livestreamed.