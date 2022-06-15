PCS/ FDU Accounting Open House for women

Accounting as a Career Choice for Women: Q&A with Shira Baum, PCS Accounting graduate

Q: Is a Masters in Accounting a good choice for women?

A: Accounting is a great career choice for women- there are many opportunities to find flexible jobs within the field. One can work in either public accounting– either tax or audit or private as an accountant or controller. You can often find part time or flexible jobs within the field; many firms are trying to give employees more of a work- life balance.

A master’s degree is looked at more prestigiously in the working world and can open the doors to many more opportunities with higher pay.

Q: Please tell us about the PCS MS Accounting Course.

A: It’s a concise one year program where they cover all the classes and credit requirements needed to get your master’s degree, as well as the knowledge needed to sit for the CPA exam. The program covered all the credit requirements that I needed in order to sit for the exam in New Jersey.

I felt that the classes prepared me well and gave me the knowledge that I needed to take the exam.

The program is very well run. The staff was always there for us and they were very accommodating. The course also coincided with the Jewish calendar which was very convenient.

Q: Tell us about your current position? How did the PCS accounting course prepare you?

A: I’m currently a senior at PKF O’Conner Davies. I started out as an intern in in a small public accounting firm and have moved my way up to a larger, midsized firm (which is ranked 29 out of the top 100 firms).

I am currently doing a combination of both tax and audit. The program prepared us in a way to be able to make both tax and/or audit options for to the students. I was provided with the background I needed to get started in the field and to move my way up to where I am currently.

The communication classes were helpful as well. It prepared the students with the basics of what to expect at an interview. We were taught how to best present ourselves and show what we can offer at an interview. The workplace communication skills we learned are helpful on a regular basis as well.

Q: Tell us about the current job market? How did PCS help you find employment?

A: In general, the market is very good for accountants right now. Accounting is a growing field full of opportunity.

If you have a good resume and are actively looking, you will get interviews. I often receive offers via LinkedIn and LinkedIn proved to be a very helpful tool when I was looking to make a job change.

The placement director was also very helpful.

When I was looking for a job, I reached out to the PCS placement director, and within hours she sent my resume to a firm, I had an interview the following week and a job offer two weeks later.

The Professors help the students find jobs as well. I found out about my current job from one of my PCS Accounting Professors.

Q: For whom would you recommend the field of accounting?

A: Accounting is a great field for anyone who enjoys numbers. It’s a good choice for someone who is more organized, structured and thinks systematically.

