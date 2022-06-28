The real reason this Kallah is crying

Dear brothers and sisters,

My name is Rochi and with Hashem’s help I will be getting married very soon!

My happiness is not complete because I have no way to pay for anything!

I do not have any relatives or friends who can help me pay for my wedding. CLICK HERE TO DONATE!

I beg of every Jewish soul to please open your heart and donate whatever possible to my wedding fund.

You have an incredible opportunity to invest in the great mitzva of hachnosas kallah, and you will be wiping away the bitter tears from my eyes.

In the zechus of helping me, Hashem should send you shefa and hatzlacha in all areas of life in good health.

Tizku limitzvos.

Rochi

CLICK HERE TO DONATE



