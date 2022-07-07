Man In 40s Suddenly Collapsed, Never Woke Up

Sobs were heard through the crowd, as hundreds gathered recently to escort the body of Rabbi Mordechai Goldman, 47, to his grave. Rabbi Goldman collapsed suddenly in front of his children, and was in a coma for three weeks before he returned his soul to its Creator.





All eyes were on the Rabbi’s children, young boys with long red peyos and puffy eyes from weeping. The youngest hung his head and cried openly over his father’s body, as onlookers struggled to maintain composure.





The Goldman children are so encompassed in grief they haven’t yet realized their immediate danger: Without their father, there is no income for the coming month. Rabbi Goldman had been solely responsible for the family’s finances.

Donations are being collected so that the Goldman children and their mother can mourn in peace, without fear of losing their home or not having enough food to eat.