HATE IN THE CATSKILLS: Jewish Man Shot By BB Gun While Biking On Route 52

An Orthodox Jewish man was the victim of a possible hate crime in the Catskills.

The man was biking along Route 52 in Woodbourne on Wednesday evening was he was hit by 4 BB gun pellets fired from a passing car. No words were exchanged.

Sources tell YWN that the victim managed to take down the license plate of the offender’s vehicle before seeking non-emergency medical attention for minor injuries.

A police report was made and identifying features of the vehicle, along with its license plate number, was sent to officers in the area. Moments ago, a car fitting the description and having a matching license plate was stopped by Fallsburg Police in the area.

YWN will update this story as soon as additional details are available.

