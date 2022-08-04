Showcasing Creativity as a Global Content Marketing Strategist at Amazon

Esther Elkouss Credits the MBA Program at Touro Graduate School of Business (GSB) for Her Impressive Career

Esther Elkouss had too many plans to accept being the baby of her family. “I wanted to be the oldest,” she says, “and acted like I was.” At 10, she started a family newspaper, charming and cajoling far-flung relatives from Israel, Argentina, Barcelona, USA and other spots to contribute photos, features and engaging short stories to her publication. Raised near Valencia in Spain, she graduated from Complutense University of Madrid, with a degree in journalism, then went on to Paris University for a master’s degree in communications and culture.

New York City was the next stop. “Of course,” she says. After intense research (Esther knows no other kind) and many interviews (ditto) with everyone “from the receptionist to the dean,” she decided to attend Touro College Graduate School of Business. By then, her passion was marketing, and her speed was breakneck. “I’ve always been very innovative and looking for ways to improve things,” says Esther, now 32, and a 2017 graduate. “I work hard, and I enjoy implementing ideas. At Touro, those traits were encouraged and valued.”

As a student, she created and implemented robust alumni involvement, brought in top companies to join Touro’s annual career fairs and (much) more. She was awarded the Dean’s Excellence Scholarship.

What she learned at Touro has proved invaluable in the real world. Today, Esther is the global content marketing strategist for Amazon Pay. In that post, she leads global editorial planning and execution across the blog, website and social media of Amazon Pay, which offers customers secure checkout on tens of thousands of sites.

She credits Touro for the impressive career she has today, including classes she took in social media and international marketing. The school also offered top internships, such as one she was awarded at a Top 500 global eCommerce firm, where Esther learned the ins and outs of eCommerce marketing. The internship, she says, gave her the experience and insights that made her a winning job candidate to Amazon.

Perhaps most important to Esther was the diversity of fellow students she discovered at Touro: “I had the opportunity to work on many real-life projects with international students from different backgrounds and experiences which also helped me prepare to work for a global company.”

To learn more about Touro’s Graduate school of Business please visit gsb.touro.edu/rmi