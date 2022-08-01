Live! Beri Weber, Levi Falkowitz, Lipa Schmeltzer, Eli Marcus, Moshe Tischler, Uri Davidi, Yitzi Waldner, Joey Newcumb, Eitan

TU B’AV TOGETHER A GLOBAL DAY OF TEFILLAH FOR SHIDDUCHIM!



Everyone knows someone that needs a shidduch, even you.

That’s why over 500,000+ Jews from across the world, will be davening together on Tu B’Av for those SHIDDUCHIM, reciting 8 perakim of Tehillim.

There will be 2 Live Events with Rabbonim & Musical performances to watch online at www.TuBavTogether.com (see flyer below).

At the same time as Klal Yisrael davens, each in their part of the world, there will be a minyan of Talmidei Chachamim in Amuka, davening for all who submit their names for tefillah (it’s free) through Yad L’Achim.

SUBMIT NAMES NOW!

TuBavTogether.com (or call 1-866-923-5224 we are here to help!)

To download the Tehillim to be said on Tu B’Av Together CLICK HERE

