Help save a mother of 11 children!

Can You Put a Price on Saving A Life?

A mother searching for a cure. Eleven children davening for a miracle. A father trying his best to keep everything together.

Can you help the Goldberg’s?





The Goldberg family was just another family like yours. Jonathan, a hardworking father who was a successful lawyer, his dedicated wife and their family of 11 children, ka’h.

Two years ago, their world turned upside down. Their mother, Leah, the pillar of their family, was diagnosed with an unspeakable disease. Suddenly the Goldberg family was speaking a new language filled with medical terms and running from treatments to doctor appointments.

After exhausting every available treatment in Israel, Leah headed to America, where new treatments and therapies showed promising results for people in her exact situation.

But it’s not easy to seek medical treatment in a foreign country.

The costs are staggering. But the treatment is life-saving.

On top of the enormous medical bills, Jonathan is taking care of his wife in New York and cannot work to provide for his family. He is a translator and chauffeur, trying to ensure the best possible care for his wife.

The costs are rising, but the treatment is promising, and it’s vital that treatment continues so Leah can heal.

Leah is being treated aggressively with a combination of treatments. No stone is unturned from Vitamin C infusions to supplements to groundbreaking treatments.

But every treatment costs money, and with multiple weekly therapies and transportation to each appointment, the Goldberg Family needs your help.

Will you donate now and be a part of their miracle?

Can you help the Goldbergs save their mother?

Save one life and save their entire world.

Donate now and be a part of their miracle.

https://righteousfundraising.com/save-a-mother/