The Shocking Tragedy – A Mother and Her Two Daughters Killed In a Fatal Accident – Am Yisrael Unites To Help – The Full Story

The Glustein family tragedy was a shock for all of us. Who can begin to imagine the great pain, mourning, and deep bereavement of the family that lost a mother and two daughters in one moment?

They traveled to Yerushalayim on a regular Bein Hazmanim outing. The mother Shoshie ע’ה shopped for an upcoming nephew’s Bar Mitzvah, her upcoming birth, and for the holidays. The father took his sons for a fun day trip in the city in order to enable his wife do the shopping for the family. They met in the evening at Rav Shefa. The father and sons entered one of the stores for a moment whilst the mother and daughters waited by the bus stop …

Ambulance sirens were heard. Mrs. Shoshana Glustein told her sister-in-law who was standing by her side that her father has the custom to say a chapter of Tehillim each time he would hear an ambulance sped by. She closed her eyes and said a chapter of Tehillim with deep concentration. When she opened her eyes she saw a bus speeding towards her. Everyone started running and she tried to too but the carriage of her youngest child was stuck and the frightened mother was unable to release it. She kept trying to free the carriage in order to move out of the way but the bus raced forward, knocking her and her two daughters over.

Mrs. Glustein aged 40 was expecting her eighth child in the month of Elul. Their fifth child, Sara Batsheva stood close to her mother, relying on her for protection and they lost their lives together with Chany, the youngest child who sat in her carriage sucking on her pacifier.

All three of them were crushed to death together וכל בית ישראל יבכו את השריפה אשר שרף ה’

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are totally with the family. We all understand that Hashem wanted not only to take the three Glustein family members but He wants this tragedy to serve as a lesson for all of us.

דודי ירד לגנו ללקוט שושנים, Hashem didn’t take one rose, He took three.

Mrs. Glustein’s dedication to her husband, Hagaon Rabbi Dov was exemplary, she was totally involved in caring for the needs of his Kollel and she felt responsible to support the wives of the Kollel’s students.

She was also a most amazing daughter who did her utmost to respect and honor her beloved father Hagaon Rabbi Yaacov A. Ehrenfreund. She was also a most devoted mother who baked, cooked, and cleaned, working without a break in order to care for her family day and night.

