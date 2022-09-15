As Addiction Gets Worse, Genesis Treatment in the Heart of Yerushalayim steps up Big to the plate

Inspiring healing for Jewish individuals of all backgrounds in the heart of Yerushalayim.

Genesis Israel combines Innovative Therapy and real life experiences to champion mental health and addiction treatment and foster personal well-being.

All of this is done out of our treatment center in the Heart of Yerushalayim.

Whole Person Integrative Care Model:

We offer our patients complete and holistic treatment for mental health and addictive disorders through a collaborative team of varied professionals, such as psychiatrists, psychotherapists, family therapists, nutritionists, personal trainers, and medical doctors. Focused on psychological, biological, developmental, nutritional and functional elements of each patient’s unique history and individual needs, we provide a roadmap to healthy adult coping skills, a higher level of executive functioning, and a deeper understanding of self along with a greater sense of meaning and purpose.

Individualized Treatment Plans:

At Genesis Israel, no two individuals receive the same plan. Provided with a unique team of expert clinicians matched to their needs, each patient’s treatment is based on a comprehensive, multidisciplinary assessment, followed by ongoing evaluations to fine-tune treatment as necessary and promote full healing.

Exemplary Staff:

Our program is led by a highly qualified team of interdisciplinary mental health professionals and sought after religious leaders. Our seasoned staff brings decades of clinical experience working with the Jewish community both in the US and Israel.

Tailored Programs:

Tailoring therapy to meet the needs of a wide selection of individuals struggling with mental health and addictive disorders, we are proud to have become the most comprehensive Jewish program to date.

Torah Environment:

More than a kosher facility, we offer an environment enabling the client to explore and discover their personal connection with spirituality and Judaism.

Affordable Tuition:

Our program is designed to be affordable, with relatively low tuition and scholarships, culminating in effective treatment and desired results.

A refreshingly successful path to New Beginnings for young adults visiting Israel.

