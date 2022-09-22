Do Even More! Help the Flatbush Community Fund Continue Supporting Those In Need

It’s not about the extras.

As inflation rises and Yom Tov approaches, lots of us are examining our spending. Cutting our splurges. Postponing luxuries, perhaps.

But then there are those who can’t do that.

Because they weren’t spending on extras to begin with.

They need the basics.

Yom Tov. Rent. Food. Utilities. Housewares. Weddings. Interest Free Loans. Tutoring. Emergency Payments. Financial Mentoring. Tefillin.

The things that can’t wait – and shouldn’t have to.

Enter Flatbush Community Fund.

FCF makes sure our neighbors can make it through their challenging times – with their physical and emotional health intact.

We’ve done it before.

We’ve done more.

Now we need to do EVEN MORE!

Because when Flatbush helps Flatbush, we create the best Flatbush for everyone.

A new year is coming. Together, we can ensure that it’s the best year possible.

Wishing you and yours a Kesiva V’Chasima Tova – a year full of Bracha, Parnassa, and the Zechus to share it with others.

Help support the FCF!



