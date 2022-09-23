This Yom Tov season, ArtScroll/Mesorah Publications has all the books you need for your reading pleasure and inspiration. Here is a look at some of the new volumes that you’ll want to get your hands on:





I Have an Amazing Story for You! 4

In London. On Broadway. In an American army base in the Philippines during the Second World War. Wherever there are Jews … there are stories. And wherever there are stories … there is the incomparable Rabbi Nachman Seltzer, keeping us spellbound and inspired. The latest in Rabbi Seltzer’s best-selling series, this volume is packed with incredible stories that will leave us uplifted, inspired and, yes, amazed.

My Story – Stories from Kids Just Like You!

In My Story, written by popular children’s author Zivia Reischer, boys and girls share their stories in their own words. You’ll meet the new kid in the class, the kid who has two homes, and the kid who does something she never thought possible. You’ll hear about medical challenges, sibling fun and fights, summer camp and school plays and the things kids want most in the world.

In these stories, kids – and adults! – will experience the world through kids’ eyes. You’ll find boys and girls who face their fears, fight for what’s right, and figure out how the world works.

40 Days of Caring

Written by the Chofetz Chaim Heritage Foundation, this book is designed as a 40-day program of daily 3-minute lessons that will jumpstart your shemiras halashon and make positive speech a wonderful new habit. The book contains short, relatable shemiras halashon scenarios emerging from everyday situations, insights into speech and its impact on our relationships, daily practical steps for us to implement, and 120 powerful true stories that bring the power of shemiras halashon and ahavas Yisrael to life.

The Kosher Palette: Revised Anniversary Edition

The classic that inspired the cookbook revolution is now back in print! Emphasizing fresh, seasonal ingredients and dishes that look as sensational as they taste, the food featured in The Kosher Palette is certain to stir your senses. The over 300 recipes are generously detailed and designed to minimize preparation and maximize aesthetic impact. Get your hands on this classic!

The Captives

Treat yourself to a breathtaking adventure with this new novel, containing fascinating history, breathtaking adventure, and inspiring Jewish heroism. A young man searching for adventure – and gold. Two Jewish children kidnapped and raised by a tribe of Cherokee. A riverboat gambler tasked with raising the Torah-observant children of his late wife. Rochel Istrin, author of the bestselling novel Hidden, takes us on a remarkable journey of adventure and self-discovery. Here is a story that is both exciting and thought-provoking, a page-turning, heart-stopping and totally unforgettable novel.

The Power of Chinuch 2

In The Power of Chinuch, Rabbi Meyer Yedid – renowned educator, sought-after speaker, and rav of Brooklyn’s thriving Congregation Shaare Zion – gave us insights, perspectives, and advice on how to raise caring, responsible children. In this new and important volume in the series, he continues to share his wisdom with parents – wisdom firmly grounded in Torah and in Rabbi Yedid’s profound understanding of both adults and children. Want to create confident, self-reliant children? Want to discipline with love and rebuke effectively? Want to make rules that work? Want to create a home that is warm, loving, and secure? Here’s the must-read book that will help you do so.

Eishes Chayil Yamim Noraim Treasury

The Yamim Noraim Treasury is for women who want to enrich and enhance the upcoming Yamim Tovim (and take a few well-earned minutes from holiday prep!). The days between Rosh Chodesh Elul and Yom Kippur are some of the busiest in a woman’s life – and the most important. The Yamim Noraim Treasury features brief and powerful insights and stories on Chodesh Elul and the power of teshuvah, Rosh Hashanah, and Yom Kippur, as well as commentary on selected prayers and Torah readings.

Yesod V’Shoresh Ha’Avodah Vol. 1

For the first time, this mussar classic has been elucidated in ArtScroll’s signature style. Published close to 250 years ago by Rav Alexander Ziskind of Horodna, Sefer Yesod VeShoresh HaAvodah outlines the kavanos, the intentions, we should have before performing any mitzvah. It also brilliantly describes the intensity and kavanos we should have in our prayers, and the deeper meaning of specific tefillos. This volume includes a phrase-by-phrase translation and elucidation, detailed explanatory notes, and a summary at the end of each chapter. We can bring the author’s passion, fervor and holiness into our own lives, and into our own mitzvos and tefillos, profoundly deepening our connection to prayer and to our Creator.

My Parents and Me

Based on the bestselling Honor Them, Revere Them, My Parents and Me, by Rabbi Shimon Finkelman, contains heartwarming stories of kibbud av va’eim for teens. In these stories, teens truly see how people – children and adults, famous men and women and people “just like us” – honor their parents in the most amazing ways. My Parents and Me also includes a fascinating chapter on the halachos of kibud av v’eim, explained and illustrated with true stories, that will help children honor their parents in the very best way. This is a book that every boy and girl should read – and reread.

Kitzur Shaar Habitachon

Kitzur Shaar Habitachon features the original text of the Shaar HaBitachon of Chovos HaLevavos in a simplified and more concise format for easier studying and review. The Chovos HaLevavos is a masterpiece of mussar and hashkafah, a thousand-year-old classic that we still turn to today for guidance. The fourth “shaar,” Shaar HaBitachon, especially, speaks to our contemporary concerns and challenges. But as relevant as it is, it was written in the time of the Rishonim, and some of its poetic, Scripture-laden text is difficult for today’s readers to understand. This new Kitzur volume removes complicated references and pesukim, while retaining the magnificent English translation of the Jaffa Edition of the Shaar HaBitachon, along with many of the explanatory notes and insights. It also includes an index of topics, making it easy for the reader to find specific subjects in the sefer.

Rav Nosson Tzvi Speaks – Rav Nosson Tzvi Finkel on Chumash

His warmth. His love. His authentic caring for every talmid; indeed, for every Jew. His ahavas haTorah, his vision, his humility and his extraordinary determination not to let a debilitating illness stop him from teaching – and building – Torah. Yes, how we miss Rav Nosson Tzvi Finkel zt”l, the beloved rosh yeshivah of Yeshivas Mir Yerushalayim. His talmidim throughout the years fondly recall the special atmosphere of Rav Nosson Tzvi’s Erev Shabbos shmuessen, when, with his trademark smile and delight in Torah, he would share thoughts on the parashah and personal insights on life. In Rav Nosson Tzvi Speaks, for the first time, these shmuessen have been carefully chosen and adapted for print. As we read these beautifully thought-out pieces, we are treated not only to Rav Nosson Tzvi’s chiddushim, but also to those of his rabbeim. Rav Nosson Tzvi’s teachings will enrich our everyday lives, and they will help us feel the achrayus, ahavas haTorah and ahavas Yisrael that defined him.

Rav Chaim on Succos

The fascinating volume contains stories, insights and inspiration from Rav Chaim Kanievsky on Succos. We can no longer see Rav Chaim’s radiant face as he sat surrounded by his succah walls, but we can feel the happiness and the kedushah through his writings about the Yom Tov, and, of course, through stories that capture his total immersion in the mitzvos of Succos. Written by Rav Avraham Yeshaya Shteinman, grandson of both Rav Chaim and Rav Aharon Leib Shteinman, Rav Chaim on Succos includes Rav Chaim’s halachic rulings and his customs on Succos, insights on many aspects of the Yom Tov, and warm and personal stories about Rav Chaim and other luminaries. Rav Chaim on Succos will enhance your Yom Tov – and increase your joy in this “time of our rejoicing.”

A Daily Dose of Bitachon

Bitachon. How do we get it? How do we strengthen it? How do we learn to rely on Hashem in every part of our lives?

This new impactful new book helps us incorporate the wondrous gift of bitachon into our everyday encounters.

Rabbi David Sutton, author of many important works including Beis HaLevi on Bitachon and Embrace Shabbos, shares with us more than 130 readings designed for the consistent daily use that enables truly effective change. Drawn from the classic wisdom of the Chovos HaLevavos Shaar HaBitachon, these insights are remarkably contemporary, speaking to our own challenges. Each reading ends with a practical takeaway, ensuring that we incorporate bitachon into our everyday encounters. And of course, Rabbi Sutton shares stories that show us the amazing power of bitachon.



