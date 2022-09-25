In Just A Few Hours: Vzakeini To Hold The Largest Tehilim Group With Over 10,000 People Reciting Tehilim Rosh Hashanah Nigh

This NEW YEAR Vzakeini is joined by 52 NEW PARENTS.

52 couples who’s life completely changed and all their hopes and dreams FINALLY came true.

52 couples whose pain was felt by all of us and were able to know we supported them.

There is a well-known segulah of Rosh Hashana which is to complete Sefer Tehillim twice on the first night of Yom Tov. There are many stories of yeshuos, particularly with couples who have yearned for a child.

With our numbers, we can easily complete Sefer Tehillim hundreds of times over for our Vzakeini couples and all childless couples who yearn for a baby.

We can lift these couples’ personal pleas upon thousands of pages of Tehillim that we will complete as a segulah for their Yeshua.

Every participant commits to saying at least three perakim of Tehillim twice on the first night of Rosh Hashanah. They will also receive a list of names of all the Vzakeini couples as well as any name submitted (with the couple’s permission) for this Rosh Hashanah initiative.