Calling All Therapists – Get Certified In EMDR From The Famous Roy Kiessling

Meet the trainer:

Roy Kiessling began his carerr in EMDR back in 1995.

He was the senior trainer for the EMDR humaitarian recipient of the Liz Sneiker award in 2005.

In 2013 Roy began an independent EMDRIA approved basic training: Integrating EMDR into your clinical practice.

Finally, in 2013 Roy founded EMDR Consulting: to provide EMDR basic training throughout the United States.

Learning Objectives:

Discuss the AIP approach to psychotherapy

List EMDR’s 8 phase and 3 prongs

Apply extended resourcing interventions

Construct a belief focused targeting plan

List 5 EMDR specific targeting plan approaches

Develop resourcing skills to assist EMDR processing

Discuss the use of clinical interventions during processing & demonstrate the use of EMDR unrestrictive processing

Compare and contrast EMDR standard protocols and procedures with the integrative approach

Extended resourcing strategies

Core belief strutted targeting plans

The Processing Continuum: EMD, EMDr, EMDR

