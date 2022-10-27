Real Help For Homework From Real Rebbeim

DIAL-A-REBBI – WHAT WE DO:

Dial-A-Rebbi was founded in 2021 to help boys with any questions they may have in limudei kodesh topics. Our rebbeim are well known mechanchim in major yeshivos all across the United States with years of experience and a great depth of knowledge. All calls are recorded and monitored by the administration of dial-a-rebbi.

Chazering your mishnayos and have a quick question?

Need help reading that rashi?

Cracking your head on a hard tosafos?

ENDORSED BY LEADING MECHANCHIM & RABBONIM

Endorsed by Torah Umesorah and many leading mechanchim and rabbonim.

Dial-A-Rebbi quickly became the go-to source for all learning inquires by talmidim and parents alike.

6:30pm-9:30pm for boys

8:00pm-10:30pm for girls

📞Call: 845-Q4-REBBI (1-845-747-3224)



